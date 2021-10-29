Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $17.42 million and $1.72 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.68 or 0.99834562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.55 or 0.07022338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00023251 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

