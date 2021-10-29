Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

