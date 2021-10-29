Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $62.46 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

