Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

