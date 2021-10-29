Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 16,066 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

