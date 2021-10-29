Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 50.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Bank of America began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Fluor stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

