Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 72,500 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,279,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Truist cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

