nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NVT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.