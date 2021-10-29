Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 343,592 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 168,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 172.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,059 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 944,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

