Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,445,403 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,445,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $79,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of BYND opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.