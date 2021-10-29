Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,153,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $65,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

