Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,274 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Eastman Chemical worth $67,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

