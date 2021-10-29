Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $70.96 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $70,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

