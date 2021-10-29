Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $73,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

