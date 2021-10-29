Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 145,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,991,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.