NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGN stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,177. NuGene International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.
NuGene International Company Profile
