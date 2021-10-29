NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGN stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,177. NuGene International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

