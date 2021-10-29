Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$196,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,369.13. Also, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,037,060. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,565.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

