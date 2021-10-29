Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $249.00 Average PT from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,935 shares of company stock worth $37,973,357 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

