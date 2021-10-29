Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

NCLH stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

