NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 144.7% in October

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.