Northland Securities Cuts Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target to $9.00

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 33,806 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 23,419 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,925 shares of company stock worth $439,468. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eyenovia by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

