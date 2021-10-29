Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $892.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

