Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $122.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

