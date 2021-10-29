Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,740 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $52,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.