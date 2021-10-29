Northern Trust Corp Sells 97,535 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,535 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $51,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

