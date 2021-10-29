Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,953,712 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,837,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $53,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

