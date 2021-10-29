Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,875 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of Spire worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE SR opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

