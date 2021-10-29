Northern Trust Corp Buys 22,721 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,641 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $50,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 0.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

