Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $49,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in SEA by 23.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $4,309,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

NYSE:SE opened at $352.73 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

