Northern Trust Corp Acquires 215,525 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $49,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

