North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 3,101.5% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. North Mountain Merger has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

