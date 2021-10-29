Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

