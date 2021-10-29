Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $325.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $263.00.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.17.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $197.77 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

