Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.17.

Shares of NSC opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.77. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $197.77 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $58,599,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

