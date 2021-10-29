Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,851.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

