Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Nordstrom stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,851.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
