Nord Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00006711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $3.16 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

