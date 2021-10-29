Nokia’s (NOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.67. 1,120,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,713,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 679,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.