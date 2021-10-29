Node Runners Price Hits $78.12 on Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.12 or 0.00125256 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $71,396.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

