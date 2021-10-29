NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NDACU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDACU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,304,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,341 shares during the last quarter.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

