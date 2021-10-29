NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “BUY”

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 59.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.90.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$24.70. 73,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,378. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

