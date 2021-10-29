NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 282,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,482. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 89,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

