NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 236,613 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 33,274 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.53%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

