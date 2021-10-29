NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 110.2% in October

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 49,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,142. The company has a market cap of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

