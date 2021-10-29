Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 220,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,432,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

