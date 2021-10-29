Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

