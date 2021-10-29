Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.70.

NWL stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

