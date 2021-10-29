Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newell Brands by 29.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NWL stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

