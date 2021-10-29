New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Natixis boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

