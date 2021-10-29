Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 56,487 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 415,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

