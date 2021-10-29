Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,184,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $42.68 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

